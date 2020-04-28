Global  

Bruno Fernandes compared to Man United midfield legend

The Sport Review Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Bryan Robson has compared Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United midfield legend Paul Scholes following his promising start to life at Old Trafford. Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the positive start he has made at Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. The […]

