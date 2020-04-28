Bruno Fernandes compared to Man United midfield legend

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Has Bruno Fernandes SAVED Manchester United’s Season! W&L



Well, what a weekend of football. Frank Lampard's Chelsea putting in a dominant performance against his former manager Carlo Ancelotti, as Everton slumped to a 4-0 defeat - with 18 year old wonderkid.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 17:47 Published 3 weeks ago Bruno Fernandes in profile



Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Premier League player of the month for February following an exceptional start to life at Manchester United. We take a look back at his career so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on March 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Bruno Fernandes says every Man Utd match is a battle and he is a ‘warrior’ Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has described himself as a “warrior” and says he views every match as a battle.

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago



Paul Merson names the Man United star who ‘really excites’ him Paul Merson has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Bruno Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt so far this season. The Portugal...

The Sport Review 19 hours ago





Tweets about this