LSU lands Harvard OL Shanahan as grad transfer Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Liam Shanahan, an All-Ivy selection on the offensive line while at Harvard, has joined LSU as a graduate transfer. He's eligible to play this season for the Tigers. 👓 View full article

