Irrfan Khan is suffering from colon infection

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Irrfan admitted to the ICU for colon infection Irrfan Khan hit headlines for being admitted to the ICU today at a city hospital. Confirming the same, the actor official spokesperson gave an update about the...

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago Also reported by • Bollywood Life

Fans pray for Irrfan Khan's speedy recovery! Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. The official spokesperson of the actor released a statement which revealed that he has been...

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago





Tweets about this