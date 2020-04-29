Tokyo Olympics not contingent on coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine: IOC member John Coates
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 (
1 hour ago)
The Tokyo Olympics are not contingent on the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus, International Olympic Committee member John Coates said on Wednesday.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Around the World in 90 Seconds: April 28, 2020 The 2020 (now 2021) Tokyo Olympics could be canceled entirely if COVID-19 isn't under control and concerns about high medical oxygen prices in Kenya. Here are your coronavirus headlines from around the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:36 Published 11 hours ago
Vaccine needed before the Olympics The 2020 Olympics have been pushed back to next summer, health officials in Japan worry that may be too soon if there's no vaccine for the coronavirus. It's estimated that an effective vaccine could.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 17 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this