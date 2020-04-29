Global  

Tokyo Olympics not contingent on coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine: IOC member John Coates

Zee News Wednesday, 29 April 2020
The Tokyo Olympics are not contingent on the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus, International Olympic Committee member John Coates said on Wednesday.
IOC's Coates says Tokyo Games not contingent on COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters India

Tokyo Games in 2021 not reliant on vaccine: Coates

Staging the Tokyo Olympics next year isn't contingent on the discovery of coronavirus vaccine, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates...
The Age

