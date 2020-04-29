Global  

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53, battling colon infection

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and his official spokesperson had confirmed on Tuesday that he was under doctor’s observation. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.
