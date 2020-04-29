Racing: Greyhounds in early return as New Zealand racing set to resume



Recent related videos from verified sources New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that lockdown measures in the country are set to ease from midnight local time on Tuesday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Covid-19 | 'Love India...': New Zealanders evacuated from Delhi amid pandemic



New Zealand residents were evacuated from India amid Covid pandemic. Residents of places like Auckland and Tauranga expressed relief at the airport. The airport premises was stocked with bottles of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Racing set to return in May but mega day looms for thoroughbred code in October New Zealand racing is set to return as early as May 11 but horse racing fans will have to wait a little longer.Greyhound racing will be the first of the three...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



Racing: Charles Roberts leaves legacy as owner, breeder and vet What should be a triumphant return to work for the New Zealand racing industry today will be tinged with sadness.Because Charles Roberts, one of the legends of...

New Zealand Herald 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this