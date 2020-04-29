Racing: Greyhounds in early return as New Zealand racing set to resume
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () New Zealand racing will make a surprise return on Tuesday as the greyhound code resumes with meetings six days before originally scheduled.And while that will restart the big machine that is New Zealand racing, the two more popular...
New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...