Nathan Cleary: Fourth NRL player fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown that risks scrapping season return Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Penrith Panthers half-back has apologised after being filmed with three women at his house on Anzac Day, with the New South Wales Premier warning the numerous breaches of regulation could scrap NRL's restart next month 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NAGY TAMAS BARNABAS RT @IndySport: Fourth NRL player breaks lockdown that could risk season restart https://t.co/JBsqLJ90v0 4 minutes ago Xclusivetrace Media Nathan Cleary: Fourth NRL player fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown that risks scrapping season return https://t.co/YDvfb4ql4R 6 minutes ago Indy Sport Fourth NRL player breaks lockdown that could risk season restart https://t.co/JBsqLJ90v0 7 minutes ago