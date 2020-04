Jagran English Shoaib Akhtar thinks this Pakistani cricketer 'was more talented than @virendersehwag’ https://t.co/7s2ewcVjqS 1 hour ago Jahanzeb Baig RT @ARYSports_Web: ‘Imran Nazir was more talented than Virender Sehwag’ says Shoaib Akhtar Do you agree with this comparison between Imran… 6 hours ago Wesley00005 Shoaib Akhtar believes that Virender Sehwag's Pakistani contemporary, Imran Nazir, was more talented than Sehwag bu… https://t.co/6MfN4jFOmi 9 hours ago Sana_Mir According to #ShoaibAkhtar , Imran Nazir being more talented than @virendersehwag , might be true, but cricket isn'… https://t.co/rnPYdqjFMI 13 hours ago Sohaib Khan What Shoaib Akhtar said about Imran Nazir being more talented than @virendersehwag, might be true, but cricket isnt… https://t.co/sxlgC27ph1 13 hours ago Anonymous 20 years ago there was a urchin Guldu-Khan playing gully cricket in Mumbai who had more potential than Sachin Tendu… https://t.co/EMLNBEvcpU 13 hours ago Yahoo! Cricket Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar claims Imran Nazir was more talented than Virender Sehwag… https://t.co/WBGLj2X9XW 14 hours ago CricketNext Imran Nazir More Talented Than Sehwag But Didn't Have Brain Like Him: Akhtar https://t.co/Rt2Mr4asZ5 15 hours ago