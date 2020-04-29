Global  

WWE champion Drew McIntyre presents special belt to Captain Tom Moore to celebrate charity fundraiser’s 100th birthday

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
WWE champion Drew McIntyre says he hopes to shake the hand of ‘true hero’ Captain Tom Moore one day. The war veteran, who turns 100 on Thursday, has raised more than £29million for the National Health Service by walking laps in his garden during the coronavirus pandemic. And his valiant efforts to help the NHS […]
