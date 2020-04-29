Global  

Trevor Cherry: England & Leeds defender dies, aged 72

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Ex-England international defender Trevor Cherry dies aged 72, his former club Leeds United confirm.
News video: Trevor Cherry remembered

Trevor Cherry remembered 01:10

 Former team-mates pay tribute to the former Leeds United and England defender Trevor Cherry, who died at the age of 72 on Wednesday.

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Former Leeds United and England defender Trevor Cherry has died aged 72, Championship club announces

Former Leeds United defender Trevor Cherry has died at the age of 72, the club announced on Wednesday evening. Cherry was a stalwart of Yorkshire football having...
Trevor Cherry: Huddersfield-born Mr Reliable who became a Leeds great

As a youngster at his hometown club Huddersfield, Trevor Cherry used to get sent to Elland Road to watch Leeds’ World Cup-winning defender Norman Hunter play.
