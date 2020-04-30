Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Some interesting statistics from his illustrious career
Thursday, 30 April 2020
India opener and one of the best white-ball batsmen of all-time, Rohit Sharma celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday (April 30). The right-handed batsman, who started his international career in June 2007, witnessed a huge turnaround in his career after he was asked to open the innings for India during the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then the Hitman – as Rohit is popularly called – has succeeded in scoring three double hundreds in ODIs, four centuries in T20Is and he is also the first player to hit twin hundreds in his debut appearance as a Test opening batsman.