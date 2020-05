Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

He also made a return from cancer before finally calling curtains on his illustrious career where he helped India win two World Cups.



So on Wednesday when the world came together to mourn the death of veteran Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who died with a colon infection after opening up about his struggle with cancer in 2018,... 👓 View full article