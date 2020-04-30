Global  

Leeds great, former England defender Trevor Cherry passes away

Team Talk Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Former England defender Trevor Cherry has died at the age of 72, his former club Leeds have announced.

The post Leeds great, former England defender Trevor Cherry passes away appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Former England international Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19 [Video]

Former England international Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19

Former Leeds United and England defender Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter has died at 76 after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Leeds pay tribute to Norman Hunter [Video]

Leeds pay tribute to Norman Hunter

Former England and Leeds defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76. Hunter, who made 28 appearances for the Three Lions and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was last week admitted to..

Former Leeds United and England defender Trevor Cherry has died aged 72, Championship club announces

Former Leeds United defender Trevor Cherry has died at the age of 72, the club announced on Wednesday evening. Cherry was a stalwart of Yorkshire football having...
Trevor Cherry: England & Leeds defender dies, aged 72

Ex-England international defender Trevor Cherry dies aged 72, his former club Leeds United confirm.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News Belfast Telegraph Daily Star

Charlie Phillips RT @shattenstone: #RIPTrevorCherry Bloody hell, first Norman Hunter, now Trevor Cherry. Another bit of the great Leeds defence is dismantle… 7 minutes ago

Yorkshire Post Sport Another great gone - death of former England defender and Huddersfield Town and Leeds United star Trevor Cherry -… https://t.co/ZyKxkh0Iv6 16 minutes ago

Jan This is the second Ex Leeds player to die in a week. I had the pleasure of working with Trevor briefly, what a gent… https://t.co/s7ihC72L3E 9 hours ago

Simon Hattenstone #RIPTrevorCherry Bloody hell, first Norman Hunter, now Trevor Cherry. Another bit of the great Leeds defence is dis… https://t.co/dRwK8Vbfi8 9 hours ago