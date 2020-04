Defamation case, criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar for comments Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show. Rizvi, the long serving legal advisor of the board, made it clear he had initiated... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cricingif The PCB’s legal advisor, Mr Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceeding… https://t.co/D0p0mySAMm 18 hours ago