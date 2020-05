Recent related news from verified sources Leicester City target drops transfer hint as fans react to exciting update Leicester City transfer news: All the latest updates from the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers continue to see their season suspended because of coronavirus...

Leicester Mercury 18 hours ago



Brendan Rodgers responds when asked if he’ll sign former Liverpool FC star Brendan Rodgers has ruled out Leicester City signing former Liverpool FC midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window. The Leicester boss has been...

The Sport Review 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this