Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Will miss you both! Sourav Ganguly's touching tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Will miss you both! Sourav Ganguly's touching tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of the two Bollywood legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and said that he will miss them.

Taking to Twitter Ganguly wrote, "One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute 06:24

 Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’. President Ram Nath...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away early on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:15Published
Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor | [Video]

Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor |

Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

The Delhi Police on Thursday joined thousands of cine lovers who paid their heartfelt tributes to two iconic actors of the Indian cinema – Rishi Kapoor and...
Zee News

Nikkhil Advani remembers Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, says 'there will be jashan in heavens tonight'

April has turned out to be the most devastating month of the year. *On April 29*, the world lost an actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan. And today, the world has...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsSiddharthaa

Siddhartha Singh Chandel #StayHome 🏠 #StaySafe 🛡 RT @fpjindia: 'Will miss you both': Sourav Ganguly expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise @SGanguly99 https://t.co/k… 2 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal 'Will miss you both': Sourav Ganguly expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise @SGanguly99 https://t.co/kdsnV7WSYK 2 hours ago