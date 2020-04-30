Will miss you both! Sourav Ganguly's touching tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of the two Bollywood legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and said that he will miss them.
Taking to Twitter Ganguly wrote, "One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing...
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’. President Ram Nath...
Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:03Published
April has turned out to be the most devastating month of the year. *On April 29*, the world lost an actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan. And today, the world has... Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA •IndiaTimes •Zee News