Nakul Gupta RT @bengalurufc: The BFC family mourns the death of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami. A man of many talents, Mr. Goswami captained @India… 12 seconds ago Palace Intrigue RT @sportstarweb: Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, 82, passes away. READ: https://t.co/w74RUgShjV https://t.co/PGHDws7ept 35 seconds ago [email protected]? A great foot baller is no more. It was a pleasure to watch him play. May he RIP Times of India: Legendary footballe… https://t.co/Q3a8KxPgez 46 seconds ago Prateek RT @EconomicTimes: Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday… 55 seconds ago Ole Ole! RT @FirstpostSports: Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursda… 1 minute ago Economic Times Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thur… https://t.co/iGUNzK4rPT 1 minute ago ரீ ட்விட் RT @Supriya23bh: Legendary Indian footballer Mr Chuni Goswami, 82, passes away... #RIP https://t.co/knPHJkANBv 1 minute ago Ajai Masand RT @HTSportsNews: Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami no more https://t.co/zIq71SS5pn 2 minutes ago