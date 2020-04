#Lakers4Life Opinion: Andy Dalton's release adds further intrigue to NFL's unpredictable QB market https://t.co/Px3JwEb5zy https://t.co/Cas5VqG7Dm 32 minutes ago USA TODAY NFL RT @ByMikeJones: Opinion: Andy Dalton’s release adds further intrigue to NFL's unpredictable QB market https://t.co/gRkMPOGAWc via @usatoday 44 minutes ago Mike Jones Opinion: Andy Dalton’s release adds further intrigue to NFL's unpredictable QB market https://t.co/gRkMPOGAWc via @usatoday 45 minutes ago Josh Barlog We all knew the #Bengals were going to release Andy Dalton. Honestly, I would have loved him on the #Bears. Instead… https://t.co/cJCPpmSaQv 1 hour ago ZC RT @TomPelissero: Andy Dalton asked for his release from the #Bengals, source said. 2 hours ago