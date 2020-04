Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With the Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay could be coming to an end. Hear which three teams Colin Cowherd thinks he could finish his career with if Rodgers decided to move on from the Packers. With the Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay could be coming to an end. Hear which three teams Colin Cowherd thinks he could finish his career with if Rodgers decided to move on from the Packers. 👓 View full article