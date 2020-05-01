2020 CFL draft: East Carolina LB Jordan Williams selected by BC Lions with No. 1 pick

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Jason Whitlock: This will be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the Green Bay Packers 01:41 After the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the pressure has officially been placed on Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that this will be Rodgers' final season in Green Bay.