Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami, the legendary forward, who at 82 breathed his last in Kolkata on Thursday, was the poster boy of Indian football, a cricketer par excellence who once took Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final (1971-72) and helped India demolish the West Indies in a tour match. In short, he was an 'expert' at everything, be it a tennis racket or a hockey stick.