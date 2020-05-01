New Zealand Rugby's plans for the All Blacks and a new competition revealed
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Plans are formulating to stage a one-off All Blacks trial between a rejigged Super Rugby and the Mitre 10 Cup this year.While the rebirth of the classic All Blacks trial of yesteryear will provide a headline act, more fundamental...
There could be two consecutive months of international action under plans for a new global tournament, newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has revealed. Beaumont is keen to resurrect plans for an annual competition, possibly with promotion and relegation, which were dropped last...