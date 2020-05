Recent related news from verified sources Derby County coach Liam Rosenior takes on new FA role The former Fulham, Hull and Brighton full-back, now part of Phillip Cocu's Derby County backroom staff, will work to enhance diversity and equality within the...

Derby Telegraph 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Steve Nicholson Your morning Derby County headlines #dcfc https://t.co/E4R1IIV0NC 3 days ago Derby County Live Get up to speed with the latest headlines here. #DCFC https://t.co/WXzElK32Fj 3 days ago