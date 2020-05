Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

FOX Sports' Peter Schrager reports that Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Packers' first-round pick, Jordan Love. Schrager chatted with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson about whether or not Rodgers will end his career in Green Bay. FOX Sports' Peter Schrager reports that Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Packers' first-round pick, Jordan Love. Schrager chatted with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson about whether or not Rodgers will end his career in Green Bay. 👓 View full article