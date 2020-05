Conor McGregor delivers vital supplies to kids' hospital after donating £920k Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Conor McGregor has delivered vital supplies to help the fight against coronavirus in his hometown of Crumlin, having made a huge donation of £920,000 to provide PPE equipment Conor McGregor has delivered vital supplies to help the fight against coronavirus in his hometown of Crumlin, having made a huge donation of £920,000 to provide PPE equipment 👓 View full article

