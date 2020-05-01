Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons
Friday, 1 May 2020 () MIAMI (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021. A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half […]
