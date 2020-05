Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Conor McGregor helped drop off vital supplies to a Dublin children’s hospital as the UFC star stepped up his personal efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. ‘The Notorious’ helped personally deliver supplies to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he met with staff and posed for photos, while socially distancing. View this post on Instagram Drop off […] 👓 View full article