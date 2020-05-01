You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sporting KC manager talks MLS return, how players stay game ready



The biggest concern when Major League Soccer resumes will not be the game itself, but making sure players are in shape and game ready, according to Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:25 Published 2 days ago Dog In U.S.Tests Positive For Coronavirus



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated its guidelines on social distancing to include pets. The update comes amid more reports of pets and other animals testing positive for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle MIAMI (AP) — Politicians, players and owners are trying to figure out a way to get baseball, basketball and hockey going again, not only for economic reasons...

Seattle Times 19 minutes ago





Tweets about this QuietOnTheTee "For Sports, Coronavirus Testing Remains a Major Hurdle" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Ych9cbVS6a #QuietOnTheTee 25 seconds ago