|
For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle
|
|
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need thousands of virus tests every week if those leagues can resume playing games
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Dog In U.S.Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated its guidelines on social distancing to include pets.
The update comes amid more reports of pets and other animals testing positive for the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this