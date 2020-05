THE LAND Sports Podcast Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been suspended for 80 games following a positive PED test https://t.co/GUyueXF8mD 20 seconds ago

Bryan RT @JonHeyman: Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who came over in the Kluber trade, suspended for PED violation. 29 seconds ago

RaWGuJu RT @JeffFletcherOCR: Emmanuel Clase, the pitcher the Indians preferred to get from the Rangers over anyone the #Angels offered for Corey Kl… 45 seconds ago

Kellie Brake RT @cleveland19news: BREAKING: Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay following a PED viol… 2 minutes ago

World Wide Sports Radio Network Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, acquired in Corey Kluber trade, gets suspended for positive PED… https://t.co/ys1By85X6M 4 minutes ago

Brett Rasdall RT @CBSSportsMLB: Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, acquired in Corey Kluber trade, gets suspended for positive PED test https://t.co/sKE18AR… 7 minutes ago