MLB, umpires reportedly agree to pay structure during pandemic Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May. Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May. 👓 View full article

