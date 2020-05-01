NBA postpones this month's lottery and combine but stops short of delaying the June draft
Friday, 1 May 2020 (
9 hours ago)
The NBA on Friday postponed the draft lottery scheduled for May 19 and the draft combine scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago.
