Man United’s stance on Dean Henderson revealed – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Manchester United will reject any bids for Dean Henderson this summer, according to a report in England. ESPN are reporting that the Red Devils do not plan to sell Henderson in the current transfer window despite David De Gea being the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. The same article states that Manchester United will look to […]

The post Man United's stance on Dean Henderson revealed – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
