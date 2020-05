You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus lockdown has changed the way Americans look for love



As lockdown continues, people are craving intimacy and connection in isolation and some are going to extremes to get it. Forty-two percent of Americans in relationships have downloaded a dating app.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 20 hours ago Former director documents battle against squirrels living on his roof



The former director of the California Republican Party has been documenting a two week long battle against squirrels living on his roof.Mike Madrid, 48, a political consultant from Sacramento, CA, is.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this