SPFL chief Neil Doncaster hits back at Rangers over calls for his suspension over vote to cancel Scottish season

talkSPORT Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, has hit back at Rangers and their ‘unsubstantiated accusations’, after the Glasgow club called for his suspension. Rangers recently claimed to have ‘alarming’ evidence that raised serious concerns over the process of the recent SPFL vote on the termination of the season. Last month, it […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Rangers must present evidence'

'Rangers must present evidence' 01:21

 SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says Rangers must come forward with the evidence they say they have after calling the integrity of Scottish football's governing body into question following a vote over whether the league season should end early.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'SPFL must open door to investigation' [Video]

'SPFL must open door to investigation'

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd says the SPFL must launch an investigation after claims their season-ending vote was 'deeply flawed'

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published
'Scottish season end will keep clubs afloat' [Video]

'Scottish season end will keep clubs afloat'

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart says ending the Scottish season early in the Championship, League One and League Two will help keep smaller clubs afloat

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Doncaster feels Rangers were ‘entirely unfair’ to call for his suspension

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has described Rangers’ calls for his suspension as “entirely unfair”.
Belfast Telegraph

SPFL: Rangers' allegations 'unacceptable' - Neil Doncaster

Rangers' "vague allegations" of bullying and coercion by the SPFL are "simply unacceptable," says league chief executive Neil Doncaster.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Football FanCastBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

