SPFL chief Neil Doncaster hits back at Rangers over calls for his suspension over vote to cancel Scottish season
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, has hit back at Rangers and their ‘unsubstantiated accusations’, after the Glasgow club called for his suspension. Rangers recently claimed to have ‘alarming’ evidence that raised serious concerns over the process of the recent SPFL vote on the termination of the season. Last month, it […]
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says Rangers must come forward with the evidence they say they have after calling the integrity of Scottish football's governing body into question following a vote over whether the league season should end early.
Rangers' "vague allegations" of bullying and coercion by the SPFL are "simply unacceptable," says league chief executive Neil Doncaster. BBC Sport Also reported by •Football FanCast •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph
