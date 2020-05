Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Hafthor Bjornsson attempts the world's heaviest deadlift of 501kg at his home gym in Iceland - and he has uncovered his strict diet regime that is fuelling his bid EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Hafthor Bjornsson attempts the world's heaviest deadlift of 501kg at his home gym in Iceland - and he has uncovered his strict diet regime that is fuelling his bid 👓 View full article