World Cup Rewind - watch England v Argentina from 2002 World Cup

World Cup winner Jason Roy accepts his role as “a pawn” in debates around when and where cricket should return but believes players should be free to make their own decisions without criticism. The England opener is happy to do as instructed when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, but says it...
Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..
