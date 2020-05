MHA guidelines: 'RWAs to take final call on helps' Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

While home ministry guidelines have allowed services by self-employed persons such as domestic help in all zones, sources in the ministry indicated resident welfare associations may have the last word on allowing their entry into residential buildings and colonies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this cūriōsus RT @TOIIndiaNews: MHA guidelines: 'RWAs to take final call on helps' https://t.co/Nn5F4GI7xz 35 minutes ago TOI India MHA guidelines: 'RWAs to take final call on helps' https://t.co/Nn5F4GI7xz 41 minutes ago FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © MHA guidelines: 'RWAs to take final call on helps' https://t.co/LBNduB3yfa 43 minutes ago