Chiefs continue to build on defense, sign DE Taco Charlton Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. πŸ‘“ View full article

