Steve Ryall Wise words from Steve Parish Chairman Steve Parish on Project Restart https://t.co/IElbg6MIad 24 seconds ago Stephen Costello RT @MelissaReddy_: Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish's wide lens on Project Restart "New normal” for work environments. PL's £3.3bn… 1 minute ago Liam Moakes Chairman Steve Parish on Project Restart https://t.co/PCL62jCepA for those who think all football thinks it’s above… https://t.co/SioeWvrfSK 2 minutes ago Neil Everstead Chairman Steve Parish on Project Restart https://t.co/MpVr82SORk Some really sensible observations here. Perhaps th… https://t.co/Wz6r3HD11D 2 minutes ago GazBod RT @HLTCO: This from @CEO4TAG on “Project Restart” for the Premier League is an extremely interesting. Cheers to the @CPFC website for ma… 3 minutes ago Sonnie Y-B RT @joel_archie: "We should all care about the money. Nobody wins if the PL receives less money. It pays around £400m per year to the EFL.… 3 minutes ago Sean Bradbury This is good. Clear and honest communication, outlines wider factors and avoids narrow, self-interested arguments.… https://t.co/DZ8kqa8Bsn 4 minutes ago John Bennett RT @Guymowbray: Just my opinion, not interested in an argument, but I think these are the most reasoned words I've seen or heard on the sub… 4 minutes ago