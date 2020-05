BBC Football News On this day: Dundee sub Albert Kidd broke Hearts to become Celtic hero: https://t.co/g4ntlKr2FH 1 minute ago

Angus B MacNeil MP RT @BBCSportsound: On this day: Dundee sub Albert Kidd broke Hearts to become Celtic hero https://t.co/EO8qAZCi9q 2 minutes ago

S Allan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 23 🇳🇬 Fixed that for ye... "On this day: Dundee sub Albert Kidd broke Hearts to become Hibernian hero" https://t.co/G54UCbM6lx 4 minutes ago

Dáithí Mhic On this day: Dundee sub Albert Kidd broke Hearts to become #Celtic hero - BBC Sport Scotland “Thirty four years ago… https://t.co/xIXkwueatd 6 minutes ago

BBC Sportsound On this day: Dundee sub Albert Kidd broke Hearts to become Celtic hero https://t.co/EO8qAZCi9q 13 minutes ago

Amigo News BBC FOOTBALL - On this day: Dundee sub Albert Kidd broke Hearts to become Celtic hero https://t.co/mdnDMtguoY 15 minutes ago

Jason Urquhart Is Albert Kidd day becoming too commercialised? Are we losing track of what it is all about? Nah #FuckTheHertz BBC… https://t.co/LqZZ1Hf8Q5 49 minutes ago