Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall agrees to fight ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones in a boxing match

Sunday, 3 May 2020
Eddie Hall has accepted an invitation from his bitter strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson to fight in a sanctioned boxing bout after ‘The Mountain’ broke his deadlift record. Hall, who was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 2017, set the previous record of 500kg in the same year he was crowned the best in the world. But […]
