Sir Bill Beaumont: Re-elected World Rugby chair puts legacy on the line

BBC Sport Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Sir Bill Beaumont's re-election as the chairman of World Rugby has split opinion in the rugby union world - and the hard work starts now.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Bill Beaumont plans to resurrect plans for a new global tournament

Sir Bill Beaumont plans to resurrect plans for a new global tournament 01:26

 There could be two consecutive months of international action under plans for a new global tournament, newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has revealed. Beaumont is keen to resurrect plans for an annual competition, possibly with promotion and relegation, which were dropped last...

Beaumont backs new rugby 'Nations Cup' [Video]

Beaumont backs new rugby 'Nations Cup'

Newly re-elected Chairman of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont discusses the idea of a new Nations Cup but doesn't want to replace the Six Nations with it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published
Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman [Video]

Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman

Bill Beaumont retains his position as the chairman of World Rugby after defeating Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published

Sport24.co.za | New Zealand tell Beaumont: Rugby for all, not few

Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairperson and immediately came under pressure to have the "courage".
News24 Also reported by •BBC News

Agustin Pichot plans to take rugby to the fields of Fortnite

Agustin Pichot has vowed to jolt World Rugby out of “copy and paste mode” if he manages to unseat chairman Sir Bill Beaumont next month, with online video...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Japan Today

