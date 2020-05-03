Sir Bill Beaumont: Re-elected World Rugby chair puts legacy on the line

Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairperson and immediately came under pressure to have the "courage".

Agustin Pichot plans to take rugby to the fields of Fortnite Agustin Pichot has vowed to jolt World Rugby out of “copy and paste mode” if he manages to unseat chairman Sir Bill Beaumont next month, with online video...

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago Also reported by • Japan Today

