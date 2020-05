Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Re-elected World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has revealed plans for a new global tournament which could lead to two consecutive months of international action.Beaumont is keen to resurrect plans for an annual competition which... Re-elected World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has revealed plans for a new global tournament which could lead to two consecutive months of international action.Beaumont is keen to resurrect plans for an annual competition which... 👓 View full article