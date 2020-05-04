Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has admitted that he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante following what has been a difficult season for midfielder with Chelsea FC. The France international has struggled with a string of injury problems this season and has been in and out of the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge as a result. Indeed, the 29-year-old […]

The post Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ba expected Terry, not Lampard to be Chelsea boss [Video]

Ba expected Terry, not Lampard to be Chelsea boss

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba says he expected John Terry to manage the club and is surprised current head coach Frank Lampard stepped into management.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Lampard: Chelsea won’t copy City, Liverpool [Video]

Lampard: Chelsea won’t copy City, Liverpool

Speaking on The Football Show, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side will look to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League their own way, and won’t copy Liverpool or Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard holds talks with 32-year-old about Chelsea FC move – report

Frank Lampard is holding talks with Napoli forward Dries Mertens about a move to Chelsea FC, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet Gianluca Di...
The Sport Review

Chelsea ace Billy Gilmour admits surprise over Frank Lampard's transfer decision

Chelsea ace Billy Gilmour admits surprise over Frank Lampard's transfer decisionChelsea starlet Billy Gilmour is the latest academy graduate off the conveyor belt at Stamford Bridge and has impressed fans and pundits alike, not to mention...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.londonThe Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eplfeeds

EPL Feeds Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC #epl: Frank Lampard has admitted that he f… https://t.co/Rqhs2watBR 10 minutes ago

EnglishPre_b

English Premier League Plow Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for ‘world class’ N’Golo Kante https://t.co/9Ue0xmDBJa +1 FootyBot #EPL #premierleague 2 days ago

eplfeeds

EPL Feeds Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for ‘world class’ N’Golo Kante #epl: Kante has struggled with injuries th… https://t.co/WzxJ8XirHs 2 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for ‘world class’ N’Golo Kante https://t.co/BrHueXbx4N https://t.co/hko78xvHSs 2 days ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for 'world class' N'Golo Kante https://t.co/vYQUzsmwZg via @NewsNowUK 2 days ago