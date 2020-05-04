Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Frank Lampard has admitted that he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante following what has been a difficult season for midfielder with Chelsea FC. The France international has struggled with a string of injury problems this season and has been in and out of the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge as a result. Indeed, the 29-year-old […]



