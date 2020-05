You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Handwara encounter: Army Colonel among 5 martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down



An Army Colonel was moang 5 security personnel who were martyred in the encounter in Handwara, J&K. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that started on Saturday afternoon. A joint.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36 Published 11 hours ago Handwara encounter: People hold candlelight vigil in Jammu



People hold candlelight vigil in Jammu to pay tribute to five security personnel, who lost their lives during an encounter in Handwara on May 02. One of the locals said, "This attack is an attack on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Colonel, Major, SI among 5 security personnel killed in Kashmir's Handwara, says Army Two unidentified militants were also killed during the 18-hour anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Handwara area

Hindu 1 day ago



Handwara martyr Colonel Ashutosh Sharma decorated twice for gallantry Colonel Ashutosh Sharma is also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last 5 years to have lost his life in an encounter with...

Zee News 23 hours ago





Tweets about this