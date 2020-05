Maple Leafs sign veteran European defenceman Mikko Lehtonen Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Finnish defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season, the club announced Monday. 👓 View full article

