ESPN reaches TV deal to carry South Korean baseball league games live
Monday, 4 May 2020 (
8 hours ago)
ESPN plans to televise games from South Korea's top baseball league, as American professional sports remain shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
4 days ago
23ABC's Matt Lively spoke with ESPN's Pedro Gomez about the possible return of Major League Baseball, how the Houston Astros will be treated when the season returns, the value of this season, and the possibility of ESPN broadcasting Korean baseball. 23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez 12:58
