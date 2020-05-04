Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ESPN reaches TV deal to carry South Korean baseball league games live

ESPN reaches TV deal to carry South Korean baseball league games live

USATODAY.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
ESPN plans to televise games from South Korea's top baseball league, as American professional sports remain shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: 23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez

23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez 12:58

 23ABC's Matt Lively spoke with ESPN's Pedro Gomez about the possible return of Major League Baseball, how the Houston Astros will be treated when the season returns, the value of this season, and the possibility of ESPN broadcasting Korean baseball.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baseball's Back On Base In Taiwan, Korea - Any Chance Of That Happening With The MLB? [Video]

Baseball's Back On Base In Taiwan, Korea - Any Chance Of That Happening With The MLB?

CBS2's Otis Livingston talks with Newsday baseball columnist Dave Lennon about the possibility of American pro baseball following Taiwan's and South Korea's lead and getting some games back in play.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:18Published
Report: MLB may return in late June [Video]

Report: MLB may return in late June

The Major League Baseball season could start up again in late June. According to USA Today, league officials are discussing a three-division 10-team plan in which teams would only play within their..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group...
Seattle Times

ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball leagueESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league
FOX Sports


Tweets about this