ESPN reaches TV deal to carry South Korean baseball league games live

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Baseball's Back On Base In Taiwan, Korea - Any Chance Of That Happening With The MLB?



CBS2's Otis Livingston talks with Newsday baseball columnist Dave Lennon about the possibility of American pro baseball following Taiwan's and South Korea's lead and getting some games back in play. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:18 Published 40 minutes ago Report: MLB may return in late June



The Major League Baseball season could start up again in late June. According to USA Today, league officials are discussing a three-division 10-team plan in which teams would only play within their.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league

FOX Sports 5 hours ago





Tweets about this