Delhi imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

IndiaTimes Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, sources said. The move will boost government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the lockdown. "70% 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles..applicable from Tuesday," a source said.
