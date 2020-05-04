Delhi imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

Monday, 4 May 2020 () Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, sources said. The move will boost government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the lockdown. "70% 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles..applicable from Tuesday," a source said.
Long queues were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi this morning. This after the government allowed standalone liquor shops to remain open. People were seen gathering outside the liquor shops from early morning even before the shops could open for sales. crowds gathered in huge numbers and refused to...