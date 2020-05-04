ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league
Monday, 4 May 2020 () BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season. The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 1 […]
23ABC's Matt Lively spoke with ESPN's Pedro Gomez about the possible return of Major League Baseball, how the Houston Astros will be treated when the season returns, the value of this season, and the possibility of ESPN broadcasting Korean baseball.
Live professional baseball games could be televised in the United States as early next week, with South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reporting Monday that ESPN and... CBC.ca Also reported by •ESPN •USATODAY.com •talkSPORT
