Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

Seattle Times Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season. The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 1 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: 23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez

23ABC Sports Special with ESPN's Pedro Gomez 12:58

 23ABC's Matt Lively spoke with ESPN's Pedro Gomez about the possible return of Major League Baseball, how the Houston Astros will be treated when the season returns, the value of this season, and the possibility of ESPN broadcasting Korean baseball.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Baseball's Back On Base In Taiwan, Korea - Any Chance Of That Happening With The MLB? [Video]

Baseball's Back On Base In Taiwan, Korea - Any Chance Of That Happening With The MLB?

CBS2's Otis Livingston talks with Newsday baseball columnist Dave Lennon about the possibility of American pro baseball following Taiwan's and South Korea's lead and getting some games back in play.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:18Published
Little League World Series Cancelled [Video]

Little League World Series Cancelled

Little League Baseball cancelled the Little League World Series and its regional qualifying tournament. But that doesn't mean there won't be baseball this spring; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball leagueESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersCBC.caESPN

Korea baseball reportedly nearing deal with ESPN to televise games

Live professional baseball games could be televised in the United States as early next week, with South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reporting Monday that ESPN and...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ESPNUSATODAY.comtalkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seabeelarry

Larry Nelson RT @FOX5Vegas: Craving live baseball? ⚾️ ESPN is going to start airing games from South Korea's KBO baseball league https://t.co/tNX5OJ8mdr 2 hours ago

Sports_SJ

Sun Journal Sports Only two hours until live sports returns to ESPN. Is staying up late worth it? https://t.co/iXI6Ac8fwi 2 hours ago

RHSportsDesk

RH Sports Desk RT @Register_Herald: ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea's KBO baseball league. https://t.co/qwmsU4aR… 3 hours ago

rubengzz

Ruben Gonzalez RT @KeithOlbermann: It’s official: live KBO baseball from South Korea on ESPN and ESPN2. Six games a week, premiering TONIGHT at 1 AM EDT o… 4 hours ago

nwademgaz

NWA Democrat-Gazette ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea's KBO baseball league. The agreement with… https://t.co/DOxDBbY8v1 4 hours ago

tribunephl

Daily Tribune US broadcaster @espn reached an agreement with South Korea's Korea Baseball Organization to air games in the upcomi… https://t.co/HxTUr4vXIn 4 hours ago

marty_nvr

Marty James RT @AP_Sports: ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league https://t.co/wTFEf435ke 5 hours ago

JustinLcooke

#JCooke🐺⚾️🧢🔴⚪⚫🤙 RT @ballparkdigest: Though Major League Baseball is shut down, you'll be able to watch live baseball action tonight/tomorrow on ESPN, as th… 5 hours ago