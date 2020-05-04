ESPN to air games from South Korean baseball league

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season. The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 1 […] 👓 View full article

