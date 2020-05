Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements



The Union government announced an economic relief package for the poor sections of society to help them tide over the Coronavirus crisis. The Union Finance Minister made 8 big announcements covering.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:35 Published on March 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources FKCCI donates ₹73 lakh to CM Relief Fund The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has contributed ₹73 lakh to the Chief Minister Covid-19 Relief Fund.FKCCI presid

Hindu 4 days ago



Coronavirus | Odisha-based numismatist to sell collection for relief fund Young Debiprasad Mangaraj’s labour of love includes 2 lakh antique coins and centuries-old currencies

Hindu 1 week ago



